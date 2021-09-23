Karachi Shipyard hands over two tugs to Pakistan Navy

ISLAMABAD: Handing over ceremony of two tugs built for Pakistan Navy was held at PN Dockyard, Karachi. Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf was chief guest on the occasion.

The ceremony was attended by high ranking officials from Pakistan Navy, engineers and workers of Karachi Shipyard Engineering Works (KS&EW). The tugs have a length of 25 meters with a displacement of 250 tons. It has maximum speed of 12 knots and is propelled by two diesel engines having azimuth drive propulsion system with automated integrated machinery and tug handling system. These tugs are equipped with two diesel generators, a diesel driven fire pump, navigational radar, firefighting system, deck crane, sewerage treatment plant and towing arrangements.

Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf, in his address, said that construction of two tugs at Karachi Shipyard is yet another example of sheer hard work and dedication by the engineers and workers of KS&EW. He appreciated the timely delivery of these tugs, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant challenges like non-availability of OEM engineers and Kit-of-Material etc. He congratulated all stakeholders particularly management and workforce of Karachi Shipyard for achieving this important milestone.

Earlier, the Managing Director KS&EW Rear Admiral Ather Saleem, in his welcome address, said that workforce of yard was proud to be entrusted with such projects and thanked the valued customers, Pakistan Navy for reposing confidence in KS&EW. He further highlighted commitments of KS&EW had increased manifolds but his teams were more determined, motivated and geared up to undertake the future challenges. He apprised the august gathering about the recent Inauguration of Ship Lift & Transfer System (SLTS) by Prime Minister Imran Khan which would go a long way in enhancing yards, shipbuilding and ship repair capabilities.

He further apprised about ongoing projects including, MILGEM Class Corvette, Fast Track Craft Missile-4, Tugs, GRP Boats for PN. He assured that KS&EW is committed to deliver state-of-the-art platforms and services to the utmost satisfaction of the end users.