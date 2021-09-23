CM inaugurates astro-turf at Islamia College University

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday inaugurated astro-turf at the newly constructed hockey ground of the historical Islamia College University.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would become the first province to have more than 15 astro-turfs, which would promote the national game and explore and train hockey players in the province,” the chief minister said, while talking to media after inaugurating astro-turf worth Rs150 million.

He informed that three more astro-turfs were near completion and would be inaugurated soon.

“Astro-turfs have already been laid down in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Charsadda, Mardan and Islamia College while work on Parachinar, Kurram, Bajaur, Nowshera, Swat would be completed soon,” he added.

He said the people of Buner, Swat, and Malakand have also demanded the government to arrange astro-turfs in their respective areas.

The provincial government was making every effort to promote sports activities in the province, he said, adding,

for the purpose new grounds were being constructed and latest facilities were being made available.

The astro-turfs in several districts of the province would certainly help promote the national game, which had suffered badly during the past several years, he said.

The chief minister added that construction, repair and renovation work in the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium and Hayatabad Cricket Stadium were speedily in progress and it would be completed within the next five-six months.

The two grounds have been reconstructed in accordance with the international standards. Efforts would be made to bring international cricket to the province, he added.

“No matter how many foreign players come for international events to the country, they would be brought to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the provincial metropolis after the completion of the two international standard projects,” he said.

With the completion of the sports complex, Hayatabad would also become a venue for international cricket. Approval has also been given for the construction of an international standard cricket stadium in line with the requirements of the Pakistan Cricket Board and International Cricket Council in the scenic valley of Kalam in Swat district, he further informed.

Earlier, the chief minister formally opened the newly established “Asaan Insaaf Markaz” at the Hayatabad Police Station.

Under the first phase of “Asaan Insaaf Marakiz”, four other police stations of the Provincial Metropolitan, including University Town, Faqirabad, Badaber and Chamkani would also be converted into Asaan Insaaf Marakiz.

In the second phase of the project, the remaining 12 police stations of Peshawar would be transformed into Asaan Insaaf Marakiz.

The chief minister on the occasion inspected the different departments of newly established Asaan Insaaf Marakaz.

The chief minister lauded the initiatives taken by the police department to bring about change in police stations adding that the provincial government was working to strengthen the police department in line with the needs of the modern era.