3 COVID-19 deaths

Rawalpindi : A total of 191 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours that is much less than one-half of the average number of cases reported per day from the region some two weeks back.

The virus, however has claimed another three lives from the twin cities in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 2,068 while the total number of patients so far reported from the region has reached 139,601 on Wednesday.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that the virus has claimed two lives from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,163 while one patient from ICT has lost life due to the illness taking the death toll from the federal capital to 905.

As many as 67 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally to 35,129 of which 33,127 patients have achieved a cure.

According to the district health department, a total of 66 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town on Wednesday while some 773 confirmed patients of COVID-19 from the district were in home isolation.

In the last 24 hours, 124 new patients have been registered from the federal capital. As many as 104,472 patients have been reported from ICT of which 100,940 patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from ICT has reduced to 2,627 on Wednesday after the recovery of 152 patients in the last 24 hours.