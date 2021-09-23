 
Thursday September 23, 2021
100pc land digitisation

Lahore

September 23, 2021

LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar on Wednesday said that Girdawari of 202,000 Khasras had been digitised in Punjab and a plan to digitise lands in Punjab is being implemented according to which the lands would be 100 percent digitised in two months period.

