Waste-management training held

ISLAMABAD: Nestlé Pakistan, in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s Tourism Department conducted an extensive two-day training on waste management and sustainable tourism in Swat as part of TREK’s community engagement initiatives, a statement said on Wednesday.

TREK is part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development (KITE) project and has been listed amongst the federal government’s key achievements of 2020.

Tashfeen Haider, additional secretary

provincial Tourism Department said TREK is an initiative under KITE project being implemented in partnership with the World Bank Group and Nestlé Pakistan.

“Activities within TREK include provision of solid waste management equipment, awareness campaigns for tourists, and training of local communities on waste minimization that we just concluded under KITE,” he said.

Waqar Ahmad, head of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, Nestlé in Pakistan & Afghanistan said such trainings for the hospitality sector will help realise Nestle vision for shaping a waste-free future by driving new behavior that contribute towards a cleaner environment.

“At Nestlé, our vision is that none of our packaging, including plastics, ends up in landfill or rivers. To achieve this, we have set ourselves the commitment of ensuring 100% of our packaging is reusable or recyclable by 2025,” Ahmad added.

The two-day waste management training comprised of sessions on categorizing waste, importance of recycling, learning to conduct waste audits, basic food safety and importance of WASH compliance among others.