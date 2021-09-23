 
Thursday September 23, 2021
Rhino horns

World

AFP
September 23, 2021

BOKAKHAT, India: Nearly 2,500 rare rhino horns were destroyed on Wednesday in the first ceremony of its kind in northeastern India as part of an anti-poaching drive to mark World Rhino Day. The endangered one-horned rhinoceros used to be widespread in the region but hunting and habitat loss have slashed its numbers to just a few thousand, with most now found in India’s Assam state.

