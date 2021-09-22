Four bodies recovered in Bannu

BANNU: The bodies of four people, who had been shot dead, were recovered from different areas of the district on Tuesday, police said. It was learnt that locals spotted the bodies of the two youths in a field Mirakhel area. They were identified as Ahmad Khan and Naeem. The bodies were taken hospital for the medico-legal formalities. The body of a man Naeem Khan was found Ahmad Khan bazaar, the police said, adding that he was shot dead by unidentified assailants. A third incident was reported from the Mirakhel area where police recovered the bullet-riddled body of a man from the Hathikhel area. The police registered cases and started investigations.