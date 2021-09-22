18 more die of corona in KP

PESHAWAR: The coronavirus claimed 18 more lives in Khyber Pakhtun-khwa while 285 new cases were reported in various areas of the province.According to KP Health Department here on Tuesday, the total number of recoveries in a single day is 671 while the total number of recoveries so far is 159,865 in the province.The number of corona detection tests conducted in a single day is 9845 and the tally of tests conducted till date is 2,881,589.