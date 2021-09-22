18 more die of corona in KP

PESHAWAR: The coronavirus claimed 18 more lives in Khyber Pakhtun-khwa while 285 new cases were reported in various areas of the province.According to KP Health Department here on Tuesday, the total number of recoveries in a single day is 671 while the total number of recoveries so far is 159,865 in the province.The number of corona detection tests conducted in a single day is 9845 and the tally of tests conducted till date is 2,881,589.
ISLAMABAD: The Kashmir Freedom Front and Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement pleaded the international community to raise...
ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has welcomed the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to raise the...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday granted interim pre-arrest bail to Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani...
ISLAMABAD: An accountability court Tuesday summoned three more witness for testimony on October 6, in Narowal Sports...
LAHORE: PMLN Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said NAB’s recent press release against Nawaz Sharif was a...
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman has expressed his displeasure over the behaviour of FBR chief commissioners and...