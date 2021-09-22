KP cabinet may undergo reshuffle

NOWSHERA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet is set to undergo a reshuffle in the near future with the likely naming of two more ministers, five advisers and special assistants, sources said.

The sources privy to the development said a decision had been taken after Chief Minister Mahmood Khan reportedly consulted Prime Minister Imran Khan about the likely changes and the latter asked the former to go ahead being the chief executive of the province.

The sources said the prime minister expressed satisfaction at the KP government performance in the last three years and removed those from the cabinet who had failed to act well or were allegedly involved in tainted practices. The sources said that Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash was likely to be upgraded to full-fledged minister while Arshad Ayub from Haripur may become a minister.

They said a former senator Mohammad Ali Saif was likely to be appointed as special assistant to the chief minister while names were being considered for other positions as well.The sources said the chief minister had decided not to increase the number of ministers. Five advisers and special assistants would be named but by changing the status of the cabinet members.

The sources said no cabinet slots were being given to Nowshera and Dera Ismail Khan in the near future.A notification was expected in a few days on the cabinet slots to be allotted to the new members, and oath-taking would follow that soon.