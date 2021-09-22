Jewellery shop robbed

A jewellery shop was robbed in Qayyumabad on Tuesday. The Defence police said three men and a woman had arrived at the shop posing themselves as customers and took away gold ornaments and cash worth Rs8 million. The suspects also took away CCTV cameras and DVR system with them. The police reached the property after getting information about the incident and collected evidence. They said that they were looking for the CCTV footage from the cameras installed at nearby shops.
Separately, the cash snatching case in Bahadurabad on Monday took a U-turn on Tuesday after police officers investigating the Rs2 million robbery case suspected that robbery was fake as they could not find any clue to cash snatching at gunpoint.
A minor girl was allegedly poisoned to death in Korangi on Tuesday. Her mother Shahzadi claimed that she was not at...
Showing their anger over no progress in the Mawach Goth mini-truck bombing case despite the passage of more than 40...
A judicial magistrate on Tuesday remanded an official of the National Database Registration Authority to jail in a...
A suspected criminal died in mysterious circumstances in police custody at the Pakistan Bazaar police station on...
The Sindh Assembly on Tuesday witnessed serious commotion as the opposition legislators resorted to a vociferous...
The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has not imposed any new tax on the people of the metropolis, the city’s...