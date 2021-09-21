No family should go through it: Noor Mukadam’s sister

ISLAMABAD: Sara Mukadam, the sister of murder victim Noor Mukadam, on Monday said that no one deserves to go through the ordeal that her family had to experience because of Noor's brutal murder.

In a video message shared on social media, Sara requested people to come and join the protest outside the Islamabad Press Club at 4:30pm on Wednesday and show their support for Noor so that justice could be served.

“No one in Pakistan, no family should have to go through what we are going through,” said Sara. She called Noor “the light” of her family and said that this light has been taken away from them. For Sara, Noor wasn’t only her sister but also her best friend.

“It is very hard to imagine a life without her,” said the aggrieved sister. She said that the people still can prevent similar incidents from happening by raising their voices for justice and supporting Noor. Sara also thanked people on her family’s behalf for showing their support throughout the hard times that the family is going through.

“Thank you for all the love, support and prayers from around the world and giving us the courage to go through this tragic time in our life,” said Sara. Noor, 27, was slain in the federal capital on July 20, in the city's F-7 area, according to police.

She is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan's ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan. The Islamabad police arrested her murderer Zahir Jafar on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor’s parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.