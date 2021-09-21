Sindh minister, SACM hold open Kachehri

SUKKUR: Provincial Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Syed Awais Qadir Shah and Special Assistant to CM Sindh Hina Dastgeer held an open meeting (Kachaheri) at the DC office, Shikarpur, on Monday. Reports said resolving the issues and complaints of participants, the provincial minister said the people have suffered enormously due to unscheduled loadshedding in the province. Despite paying heavy bills, SEPCO provided electricity for only six hours a day, which was unacceptable. Dozens of complaints were levelled against SEPCO, irrigation, education, health and police department and municipal committee, Shikarpur. On the occasion, complaints were lodged against the irrigation department but not a single official attended the event and on that the provincial minister took a serious notice and asked the deputy commissioner Shikarpur to write a letter against the irrigation officials. Meanwhile, PPP taluka president, Liaquat Memon, said at least 10 motorbikes were being snatched on daily basis. Journalist Zahid Noon said extrajudicial killings could not help maintain the law and order situation but setting up a police station in the Katcha area may bring the desired results. A local villager Rizwan Jamali complained that due to tribal clashes, education has been at stake in the rural areas of Shikarpur. The minister assured to control tribal clashes. The medical superintendent, Civil Hospital, Shikarpur, Dr Nooruddin Abro, and others said SEPCO had done overbilling, while electricity was merely provided for a few hours in a day. He said during the electricity loadshedding, no operations could be carried out in the hospital.