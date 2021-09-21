Impounded vehicles removed from police stations

Islamabad : Islamabad police has accelerated the task to shift impounded vehicles out of police stations creating parking besides sorting out other issues for citizens.
All police stations in Islamabad have been shifting the impounded vehicles at proper places away from police stations in a bid to ensure clean and improved working environment.
Following the directions of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, impounded vehicles were being shifted out of police stations which were causing parking and other issues to citizens.
The vehicles and motorcycles wanted in the cases are being shifted to other places while recovered vehicles are being handed over to their owners after proper verification, a police spokesman said on Monday.
He said arrangements were also underway to auction the unidentified vehicles and motorcycles in collaborations with the relevant departments.
Meanwhile, the IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has said that all police stations should be made clean, green and beautiful by changing the internal environment there while the friendly environment for the citizens to be ensured.
