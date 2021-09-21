LAHORE:A 25-year old man was electrocuted in the Shera Kot police limits on Monday. The victim Akbar worked in a plastic factory. During work, he suddenly touched the electric wires. The victim received an electric shock and fell unconscious. He was shifted to hospital where he died. Police handed over the body to victim’s family.
Rain likely
By Our correspondent
LAHORE:Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions continued to prevail in the City Monday while Met office predicted similar weather with chances of scattered rain for the next 24 hours. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi and Dadu where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 35.5°C and minimum was 27°C.
