Gold rates up Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs400 per tola on Monday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs112,900 per tola. Similarly, 10 gram gold price was raised by Rs343 to Rs96,794.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $3 to $1,758 per ounce.

Silver rates remained the same at Rs1,380 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood unchanged at Rs1,183.12.

Local jewellers said the gold prices in the local market remained below Rs3,000 per tola against rates in the Dubai gold market.