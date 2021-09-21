CDWP gives go-ahead to two projects worth Rs54bln

ISLAMABAD: Central Development Working Party (CDWP) in a meeting on Monday cleared one development project worth Rs2.66 billion and referred another Rs51.29 billion project to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The CDWP meeting was presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan. Senior officials from the Planning Commission and federal ministries and divisions were also present, with provincial governments participating via video conference.

Projects related to transport and communications were considered during the meeting.

The meeting cleared “Feasibility Studies and Detailed Engineering Design for KPCIP (Transport and Municipal Services) Under Project Readiness Financing –PRF2” worth Rs2.666 billion. The project is located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad, Kohat, Mardan, and Peshawar areas.

It envisages engineering and procurement support, planning feasibility detailed design and capacity building for urban municipal services, as well as project management, financial management, procurement, and transport planning, etc.

“New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) 2nd Revision” worth Rs51.298 billion was referred to the ECNEC for further consideration.

The second revised PC-1 of the project has been submitted by the Aviation Division. The scope and cost of the Airport Security Force camp and the Civil Aviation Authority residential building to be funded and executed by Pakistan side has increased.