ITP holds farewell ceremony for outgoing officials

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Sunday arranged a graceful ceremony to honour four officials who retired after completion of their services.

The ceremony was attended by SSP (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain as chief guest and ASP (Traffic) Ayesha Gul, DSP (City Zone) Arshaad Abro, DSP (Rural Zone) Tariq Mehmud, and other senior police officials.

In a simple but graceful ceremony, the SSP (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain lauded the performance of retired officials including Office Superintendent Ch. Mehfooz, Sub-Inspectors Muhammad Riaz, Zia Ullah, and Constable Hashmat Khan, and also prayed for their future success.

He paid tributes to them for outstanding work during their career in Islamabad police. He said that they served on various posts in Islamabad police and always accomplished their assignments in a responsible manner. The SSP (Traffic) said that officials ensured effective working during their stay and their contribution to the success story of Islamabad police would be remembered. At the end of the ceremony, the SSP (Traffic) acknowledged their extraordinary services and asked other officers to serve like them in the force with dedication. He also awarded shields to them on behalf of the Islamabad police.