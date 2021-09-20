Fresh spell of rain expected in KP

PESHAWAR: A fresh spell of rain is expected to hit different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from today (Monday evening), which would continue with intervals till Friday.

Rain, wind, thundershower, with isolated heavy falls, is expected in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan Kohistan, Shangla, Manshera, Abbottabad, Haripur, Dir, Chitral, Kohat and Waziristan with occasional gaps from September 20 to 24.

Heavy falls are expected in Tank, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan from September 23, evening to 25th. The rains are likely to subside the hot and humid weather.

In view of the Meteorological Department forecast, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued an alert to the district administrations and relevant departments to take precautionary measures to avoid/minimize human losses and damage to properties.

The alert said the tourists should be informed about the weather forecast; availability of all emergency services, staff and machinery should be ensured and monitoring of local seasonal nullahs done and in case of any occurrence updates should be shared with Peshawar Electric Supply Company and the PDMA.