Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Respected sir, please guide me what are the good paying professions after BA and what is the scope of software field after ICS. (Arslan Kareem, TT Singh)

A: All professions that require some kind of expertise or where you have a specialism are good paying professions or in other words offer you reasonable means of livelihood. People who even don’t have BA or Intermediate but are Computer wizards, understand communication, are familiar with platforms that are used in developing communication, Power Point, or can deliver designing through different Graphic Software make huge money by doing their own business running shops or working at several places as a freelance. It is therefore, important that you train yourself in a discipline that you feel you are good at but then specialize and be really good in what you learn and deliver.

Q2: I completed my graduation in BSc Math, Stats and Economics. Now I want to do Masters in Human Resource while and I am also thinking about MSc Statistics. Please guide me which Masters degree is best for me and will helpful now and in future. (Sughra Naeem, Gujranwala)

A: Dear Sughra, if you achieve good results/ grades in your Maths and Stats, or in other words if you are good at numbers, and are more of a numerical person, I would suggest you do your MSc in Maths and Statistics. There are better opportunities for you being a female in public sector and or banking industry etc.

Q3: I am appearing in the exams of 10th class next year. I am very good in doing Maths. I am going to take Pre-Engineering in 1st year. To which field should I go? I shall be very thankful to you for guidance. (Usman Naqeeb, Faisalabad)

A: Dear Usman, Pre-Engineering is not only dependent on being good at Maths. You must have a sound understanding and knowledge of all related science subjects. This means that if you are very good at Maths, you should be at least a B grade student in Physics and Maths to make a relevant combination for Pre-Engineering. Please also note that obtaining marks in Maths is much easier than the other science subjects for which you may need to work hard if you are to maintain a percentage which can help you towards your admission in a reputable institution/university.

Q4: Dear Mr Abidi, my husband lives in Dubai as a driver. My education is BA BEd. I also have Montessori Diploma in Early Childhood Education. Sir, please guide me how can I apply for job in Dubai as a teacher? Can I get a good job in Dubai as a teacher? I also want to do MA. Please tell me which subject is more secure and have more future prospects in Dubai. I will appreciate your response and help. (Sumaira Qureshi, Rawalpindi)

A: Dear Sumaira, the main are that you will need to improve yourself would be English comprehension, reading and writing expertise etc. I hope you are aware that most schools in Dubai are international franchises and demand extensive use of English particularly in teaching. The other area to improve yourself would be the use of technology within teaching methodology. Most young learners in schools in a country like even UAE use iPads and multimedia as teaching tool. I am sure once you have all these qualifications and your diploma in Montessori you should be able to apply to different schools on a visit visa that your husband can arrange easily. I would suggest you work few years in Dubai following which you can look at doing a Masters degree. I wish you all the best in your future career.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).