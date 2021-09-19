Pet cuisine

Boulder, United States: Cloudy liquid bubbling in glass tubes is key to a US startup’s hopes of remaking the pet food industry by growing nutritional meals in a lab.
Most pet food includes animal protein, which requires the slaughter of animals and is ultimately a source of planet-warming gases.
Rich Kelleman’s Colorado-based Bond Pet Foods, however, is aiming to sidestep both pitfalls by making those same proteins in a biotech process.
His inspiration comes in part from his own disgust over the treatment of livestock on its way to the food supply.
