Short films, documentaries screened at Lok Virsa

Islamabad : National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH)-Lok Virsa on Saturday organized screening of documentaries and short films here at its media centre.

The screening program was attended by Executive Director NIFTH, Talha Ali Kushvaha and Director General National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Dr. Khalid Mehmood, said in a statement issued here. The short film and documentaries were prepared by the students of documentary of film making, Lok Virsa-NAVTTC Technical and Vocational Training and Education (TVET) were screened on the occasion.

The documentaries prepared under Prime Minister’s Skills For All and ‘Hunarmand Pakistan Programme (Kamyab Jawan Initiative)’. A large number of audience, as well NIFTH Management, participated in the Programme.