Talks on knowledge sharing held

Islamabad : The first series of Strategic Talks on Innovation & Commercialisation for Knowledge Sharing (STICKS) - Fall 2021, was held here at National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST).

The theme and objectives of the event were to discuss and highlight grey areas vis-à-vis interrelation between academia and industry, innovation, commercialisation & entrepreneurship, and thereby devise strategies to address them.

NUST invited top industry experts and executives from an array of fields to help facilitate this process by sharing their knowledge and experience and, in so doing, inspire researchers and students to better align their contributions with market trends and expectations.

The event entailed three panel sessions focusing on enhancing commercialization of research projects and technologies, bridging the gap between industry and academia, inculcating the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship among students.

Amongst the panellists from NUST were Dr Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector Research, Innovation & Commercialization; Dr Osman Hassan, Pro-Rector Academics; and Rao Sabir Ali Khan, Chief of Finance & Business Development, while from industry the panelists included Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan; Faisal Shuja Khan, CEO Ovex Technologies Pakistan Pvt Ltd; Adnan Zafar, Deputy CTO Huawei; Ammar Hussain Jaffri, Chairman Industry Revolution Academy Pakistan; Khalid Khan, Chairman, Central Asian Cellular Forum; Dr Ayeesha Mujeeb, Scientific Advisor & Shareholder Manchester BIOGEL; Mohsin M Syed, Chairman Hybrid Technics Pvt Ltd; Imtiaz Rastgar, Managing Director, Rastgar Group and Mohammad Imran, CEO Green Homes Developers.