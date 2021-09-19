Good catch

This refers to the news report 'Pakistan expresses dismay over Blinken's statement '(September 17). During the proceedings of a congressional hearing on Afghanistan, some of the lawmakers of the American Congress referred to Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement about shackles of poverty as an argument against Pakistan's role in the unexpected scenario in Afghanistan.
The foreign minister of Pakistan has done well to highlight the efforts of Pakistan towards the peace process. Blaming Pakistan in this situation is certainly not correct since Pakistan has faced many challenges as a result of its participation in the Afghan-US war.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
San Diego, USA
This refers to the letter ‘Stalemate’ by Huma Arif. Assuming that the writer’s view point is considered valid,...
It was another black day for the game of cricket. Pakistani cricket suffered a huge setback at a time when it was...
The federal government has declared another amnesty scheme. While these schemes help the government generate revenue,...
It is disquieting to see representation and outright advocacy of the Afghan Taliban by our ministers including the...
There are numerous schools and colleges on Warsak Road, Peshawar. Residents of the area are facing massive pollution...
The Taliban have defeated the US and its allies, but whether they will succeed in governing the multi-ethnic state or...