Good catch

This refers to the news report 'Pakistan expresses dismay over Blinken's statement '(September 17). During the proceedings of a congressional hearing on Afghanistan, some of the lawmakers of the American Congress referred to Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement about shackles of poverty as an argument against Pakistan's role in the unexpected scenario in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister of Pakistan has done well to highlight the efforts of Pakistan towards the peace process. Blaming Pakistan in this situation is certainly not correct since Pakistan has faced many challenges as a result of its participation in the Afghan-US war.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

San Diego, USA