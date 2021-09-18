PFUJ slams PMDA, asks govt to enforce Journalist Protection bill

LAHORE: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, while rejecting the Pakistan Media Development Authority, has termed it as an attempt to impose restrictions on the mainstream and digital media, which is tantamount to arm-twisting of media houses and journalists. It demanded the government to enforce the Journalist Protection Bill after getting it passed from parliament.

The demands were presented by senior journalists at the conclusion of PFUJ’s three-day huddle in Lahore on Friday. The Federal Executive Council (FEC) of PFUJ met under President Shahzada Zulfiqar and unanimously rejected the PMDA and described it as an attempt to further impose restrictions on mainstream media and digital media. It described the proposed law as a measure aimed at arm-twisting of media houses and journalists.

The FEC unanimously rejected the PMDA and called for unconditional withdrawal of the proposed merger of all media regulators as it would serve as a centralized ‘headquarter of censorship’ and a ‘one window operation’ to control public interest narratives, thereby, operating as a ‘media martial law.’

The PFUJ termed it as part of government’s hidden agenda to destroy press freedom and crush media workers’ rights through economic strangulation of journalists. It proposed initiating discussions with media sector stakeholders, civil society and political parties to reform the existing media-related laws enacted mostly by martial law governments to make them democratic and media-friendly.

They also expressed concern at the slow pace of adoption of “Journalist Protection Bill” lying with NA Standing Committee on Human Rights and called for its urgent and unanimous adoption by both houses of Parliament to safeguard the lives of journalists and to bring criminals to justice.

The council also discussed various issues, including threats to journalists and their disappearances and demanded immediate arrest and prosecution of attackers involved in crimes against journalists and media workers. The PFUJ welcomed the Sindh government’s enactment of a law on safety of journalists and called for urgent operationalization of its implementation commission. It also urged the Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab governments to table similar laws before their respective legislatures urgently. It also asked the provincial governments for consulting with PFUJ and other stakeholders before tabling such laws for adoption.

The PFUJ also expressed strong concern over retrenchments and pay cuts of journalists and media workers. It demanded full implementation of the 8th Wage Board Award and asked for restoration of pay cuts imposed during financial crisis and during the Covid-19 pandemic. The council expressed deep concern at the profound financial hardships and loss of jobs to as many as 15,000 journalists and media workers, as a result of anti-media policies of the government.

The FEC was distressed over the enforced termination and layoffs of journalists and anchors from TV channels and threats to independent journalists who have been forced to switch to the internet media to work as digital freelancers and YouTube to earn livelihoods. It also criticized the government for forcing media regulators including Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Pakistan Press Council (PCP) and Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) to use coercive means to hound journalists and pressurise media houses to crush freedom of expression and professional journalism. It condemned the government for using the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) to target journalists and citizens in pursuit of reliable information. It also took serious notice of the overt misuse of the FIA against journalists and anchorpersons and condemned them for issuing notices to journalists through its anti-terrorism wing. Such measures have resulted in hostile takeover of media by anti-people interests bent upon unravelling Pakistan’s democratic and pluralist character.

Warning of serious repercussions of the anti-media, anti-journalist policies of the government, it demanded their reversal for safeguarding press freedom, freedom of expression and right to information. It also asked the superior judiciary to speed up the proceedings of cases of freedom of press and expression pending before the Supreme Court of Pakistan as attacks on these constitutionally guaranteed rights will unravel the trichotomy of the state pillars and the fourth estate.

The FEC contended that pending arrears of Rs6 billion have not yet been cleared by the Press Information Department of the Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which is preventing revival of media industry. It expressed dismay at the government to enforce ill-conceived advertisement policies that resulted in media houses losing public sector advertising. Besides, the executive council also asked the government to rationalise advertisement rates, adjusting pending dues of media organisations and stop trolling of journalists on the social media.