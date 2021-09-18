Blinken urges more normalisation with Israel on anniversary

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised on Friday to encourage more Arab countries to recognise Israel as he met with top diplomats from the Jewish state and from three Arab countries a year after they began normalisation.
YANGON: Myanmar’s junta will put ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on trial for corruption, her lawyer said on Friday,...
SEOUL: Pyongyang accused the United States of "double-dealing" on Friday and held Washington’s duplicity responsible...
LONDON: The Court of Appeal in London on Friday ruled that doctors can give puberty blockers to children under 16 who...
Los Angeles: Netflix is tipped to finally win television’s biggest prize on Sunday as its critically adored British...
Geneva: Work-related illnesses and injuries kill nearly two million people annually, largely because of long working...
Toulon, France: A French court on Friday found a 62-year-old man guilty of insulting President Emmanuel Macron by...