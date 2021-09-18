 
Saturday September 18, 2021
Blinken urges more normalisation with Israel on anniversary

World

AFP
September 18, 2021

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised on Friday to encourage more Arab countries to recognise Israel as he met with top diplomats from the Jewish state and from three Arab countries a year after they began normalisation.

