CCPO for action against fake callers on helpline 15

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar presided over a meeting at Punjab Safe Cities Authority on Friday.

Punjab Safe Cities Authority Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan, DIG Investigations Shariq Jamal, CTO Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Operations Waqar Shoaib Qureshi, all SSP of Investigation and Operations Wings and other related officers attended the meeting.

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority COO briefed the Capital City Police Officer and other officers about the analysis of data of helpline 15 calls and crime hotspot areas. Comparative analysis of crime rate from the month of January to August was also done in the meeting.

The meeting also reviewed the hotspots of firing into the air, wheelie and kite flying as well as crime ratio according to Heat map. The COO informed that 9,000 to 10,000 calls were received on emergency helpline 15 and 90 per cent out of the total proved fake.

The Capital City Police Officer directed the police officers concerned to take legal action against those who made fake calls on helpline 15 as this trend wasted the valuable time and resources of police. Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed the Dolphin Squad SP to enhance patrolling in the hotspot areas of crime and improve response time with regard to emergency helpline 15 calls.

The Capital City Police Officer directed all wings of police to get complete help from the latest monitoring systems of Punjab Safe Cities Authority to curb crime and maintain law and order situation in the City. He said police were alert round the clock to ensure protection to life and property of the citizens.