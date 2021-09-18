Cricket-starved Pakistan fans perplexed by series cancellation

ISLAMABAD: Fans holding tickets in their hands were left bemused and perplexed outside the Pindi Stadium just around the Friday Prayers Friday, knowing little as what was going inside local hotel rooms in Islamabad.

When they ultimately found that the New Zealand cricket team had refused to take any further part in the series on the security pretext, a few even started slogans against the visiting teams and those elements working against Pakistan interest.

“We cannot believe this. They were here at the Pindi Stadium during the last four days and fully participated in the training sessions. They were feeling at ease and having fun in the middle. Why all of a sudden, they decided to pull out. There must be some political motives behind this decision,” Tehseen Ahmed, a young club cricketer from Islamabad holding his ticket outside the ground from early hours and waiting to get in, said.

Abid Mehmood, also a local shopkeeper who bought the best available ticket opined that Cricket New Zealand (CNZ) decision was meant to dent Pakistan cricket.

“It is nothing else but an attempt to dent Pakistan cricket. The decision was not the one taken by the NZ Board alone. They have done this at the behest of those lobbies working against Pakistan interest in the region. This has nothing to do with security but something that is beyond cricket and meant to damage Pakistan’s image.”

Asif Hussain, also a local cricketer was too furious at the NZ Board decision to cancel not only the first One-Dayer but the entire series. “They have got the B team and are afraid of losing the series against the powerful Pakistan team. Secondly, New Zealand cannot play in Pakistan heat and are only used to playing in winters.”

Hafiz Anwar, a local college boy was too aggressive in his approach, saying that Pakistan should cut off its cricketing relations with the NZ.

“They have a decision that has no base. Nowhere in the world such can an important decision be taken on mere hoax. There is no truth about security arrangements. It is a deliberate decision taken only to dent Pakistan cricket. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) must cut off all cricketing relations with New Zealand.”

He said that Pakistan should not play against New Zealand even in the World Cup T20 in protest of what they have done to Pakistan cricket.

Hamid Jatt called for the resignation of all those PCB officials dealing with the tour. “All those PCB officials who were dealing with this tour should resign. Why they have failed to convince the NZ touring squad to stay back and why they have failed to know the reasons for this abrupt cancellation of the tour.”