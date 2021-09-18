Bank Alfalah launches digital portal

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan has taken a radical initiative that encourages the banks to launch their own digital onboarding platforms with the aim to offer customers the convenience to do all their banking without visiting any branch.

Bank Alfalah is regarded as a pioneer in the industry through several digital banking solutions that enable the customers to enjoy an exceptional and hassle-free banking experience.

The bank has taken the lead to introduce digital technology for its complete banking portfolio. Bank Alfalah has become the first bank in Pakistan to launch a safe and secure digital banking portal called Bank Alfalah Rapid; which provides customers the means to open an array of banking accounts anytime, anywhere, as well as apply for credit & debit cards, download e-statements, subscribe for SMS alerts, and a lot more with just a few clicks.