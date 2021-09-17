MoU inked for 2nd phase of business survey

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Sustainable Energy and Economic Development (SEED) Programme, funded by UK-Aid have joined hands to launch the second phase of ‘KP Business Voice Survey’.

In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by SCCI President Sherbaz Bilour and SEED Team Leader Hasaan Khawar during a ceremony on Thursday.

The launching event was attended by professionals belonging to the business community, academia and development sector.

The organisers said the agreement reaffirmed the long standing partnership between the two agencies and sought to leverage each agency’s comparative advantage to support high-quality and sustainable development outcomes through effective and accountable efforts.

The KP Business Voice Survey is aimed at identifying the problems and issues of the business community and give a viable roadmap for their amicable resolution.

The participants of the MoU inking ceremony hoped the survey designated and dedicated for the KP province would help both the federal and provincial governments as well as other stakeholders in gauging the investment and building of sustainable business climate within this region.

They said though KP Business Voice, SEED, in partnership with the SCCI, was making efforts to bring out the economic trends in the province and facilitate a better appreciation of the mobilization of resources and their allocation in the provincial budgets.

The participants expressed the optimism that the survey would shed light on the gap between the KP government and the business community to resolve issues on a fast track basis.

SCCI chief Sherbaz Bilour speaking on the occasion said that KP Business Voice Survey was a major step for creating a sustainable business environment by addressing the key issues of businessmen by taking them up with relevant provincial authorities.

The SEED Team leader Hassan Khawar highlighted the significance of the survey in early mitigating of the sufferings and problems of the business community.

The official added that this was important to provide evidence to help governments understand how inflation, cost of energy, infrastructural challenges were affecting the current business environment.