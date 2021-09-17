Magistrates directed to visit markets on daily basis

Rawalpindi : Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Gulzar Hussain Shah on Thursday directed the Price Control magistrates to visit markets on daily basis so that the people could be provided relief and get rid of artificial price hike.

Presiding over a review meeting of development projects at the office of DC, Jhelum, the Commissioner Rawalpindi said that work on the development projects should be expedited and all the ongoing development projects should be completed within stipulated time frame. He also instructed the authorities to issue work orders of the new development projects so that the construction work could be started.

“We must develop our cities as a model of wealth creation, which will not only increase investment and businesses, but also ensure poverty alleviation," he added. During the meeting, DC, Jhelum Rao Pervez Akhtar gave a detailed briefing on the performance of Education Department, Health, Municipal Corporation and other departments.