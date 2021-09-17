Two men electrocuted to death

Two people were electrocuted to death in separate incidents on Thursday. According to the Chakiwara police, a man died of electrocution at his house in Lyari. Rescuers transported the body to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for an autopsy where he was identified as Abdus Salam. The police said that the man was doing some electrical work when he received an electric shock.
Separately, 32-year-old Waqas, son of Abdul Samad was electrocuted to death while doing his routine work at a private factory in SITE Area. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. Further investigation is under way.
