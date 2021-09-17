BIEK announces affiliation renewal dates for academic session 2021-22

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi has announced the affiliation renewal dates of colleges and higher secondary schools for the academic session 2021-2022. According to the BIEK spokesperson, the administrators of public and private schools and colleges could apply for the affiliation renewal till October 15.

The government educational institutions could submit their proforma to the board office. No fee would be charged from the government educational institutions; however, they would have to submit Rs400 as proforma fee. A late fee of Rs1,000 would be charged between October 18 to October 29, and Rs2,000 if the proforma would be submitted between November 1 to November 12.

The private educational institutions could submit their applications till October 15 with a renewal fee of Rs22,500 and Rs400 as proforma fee. If the proforma would be submitted between October 18 to October 29, then a late fee of Rs1,000 would be charged, and between November 1 to November 12 a late fee of Rs2,000 would be charged.

The owners and administrators of the educational institutions could download the relevant proforma from the official website of the board. If any institution wanted to add a new faculty or subject, then it had to be clarified in the application for the renewal of affiliation. For the private educational institutions, the fee for adding a new group or a faculty would be Rs27,000.