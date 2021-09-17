BIEK announces affiliation renewal dates for academic session 2021-22

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi has announced the affiliation renewal dates of colleges and higher secondary schools for the academic session 2021-2022. According to the BIEK spokesperson, the administrators of public and private schools and colleges could apply for the affiliation renewal till October 15.
The government educational institutions could submit their proforma to the board office. No fee would be charged from the government educational institutions; however, they would have to submit Rs400 as proforma fee. A late fee of Rs1,000 would be charged between October 18 to October 29, and Rs2,000 if the proforma would be submitted between November 1 to November 12.
The private educational institutions could submit their applications till October 15 with a renewal fee of Rs22,500 and Rs400 as proforma fee. If the proforma would be submitted between October 18 to October 29, then a late fee of Rs1,000 would be charged, and between November 1 to November 12 a late fee of Rs2,000 would be charged.
The owners and administrators of the educational institutions could download the relevant proforma from the official website of the board. If any institution wanted to add a new faculty or subject, then it had to be clarified in the application for the renewal of affiliation. For the private educational institutions, the fee for adding a new group or a faculty would be Rs27,000.
The Federal Investigation Agency has closed an inquiry with regard to alleged corruption, misuse of funds, illegal...
Two people were electrocuted to death in separate incidents on Thursday. According to the Chakiwara police, a man died...
Fourteen more people have died due to Covid-19 and 980 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24...
A local court on Thursday remanded two more suspects to jail in judicial custody in a case pertaining to the allegedly...
Veteran journalist Nazeer Khan passed away in Karachi on Thursday after prolonged illness. He was 93.He remained...
Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday asked the citizens to make the ongoing campaign to eradicate...