Official lauds Torghar residents for ensuring peace

MANSEHRA: Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara range Mirvais Niaz has said that tribesmen settled in the erstwhile tribal belt of Torghar for centuries were law-abiding and they never allowed outlaws to execute crimes on their soil.

“Torghar is a peaceful district and its crime rate is significantly low as compared to the rest of the districts in Hazara division,” he said while speaking at the launching ceremony of closed circuit cameras at the Tarala check-post on Wednesday.

The DIG said the police department was taking drastic measures to make Hazara division crime-free and installation of the cameras was a step towards this end.

“These cameras have been installed to have a vigil on suspected individuals and vehicles entering the district from within Hazara and neighbouring Malakand division,” Niaz said. The DIG also visited the calamity-hit Ghatka Imlok Bahri village and expressed condolences with families who lost 13 people during the flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in a local stream three days ago. District Police Officer Mukhtar Shah, who earlier briefed the DIG, also accompanied him during his visit to the calamity-hit village.