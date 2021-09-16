FBR organises awareness session

KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) organised an awareness session on income tax return filing with all City Tajir Etehad in the committee room of MTO Karachi, a statement said on Wednesday.
Abdul Hameed Memon, Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, and Commissioner MTO (medium taxpayers office) Karachi welcomed the participants. Abdul Hafeez, Commissioner Inland Revenue Audit-1, MTO Karachi, gave a presentation on the importance and benefits of return filing. The participants discussed various issues regarding their fear and apprehensions of coming into tax net, technical issues, and other policy matters. The representatives of the trade unions assured their full cooperation in filling the income tax returns by the due date. The chief commissioner and his team also promised to increase facilitation and assistance in the filing of returns.
ISLAMABAD: Khushhali Microfinance Bank has been awarded with the Gold Level in ‘Client Protection Certification’...
KARACHI: Indus Motor Company has bagged the Consumer Choice Award 2021, for the highest selling sedan in Pakistan,...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs900 per tola on Wednesday.According to data released by All...
KARACHI: Thar dwellers are facing hardship because of the adverse impacts of mega coal projects in the region, dealing...
LAHORE: It is futile to compare Pakistan’s economic performance with its neighbours, all of whom have posted...
ISLAMABAD: Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Federal Minister for Industries and Production, on Wednesday said new SME policy...