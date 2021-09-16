FBR organises awareness session

KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) organised an awareness session on income tax return filing with all City Tajir Etehad in the committee room of MTO Karachi, a statement said on Wednesday.

Abdul Hameed Memon, Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, and Commissioner MTO (medium taxpayers office) Karachi welcomed the participants. Abdul Hafeez, Commissioner Inland Revenue Audit-1, MTO Karachi, gave a presentation on the importance and benefits of return filing. The participants discussed various issues regarding their fear and apprehensions of coming into tax net, technical issues, and other policy matters. The representatives of the trade unions assured their full cooperation in filling the income tax returns by the due date. The chief commissioner and his team also promised to increase facilitation and assistance in the filing of returns.