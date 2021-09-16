Pilgrims for profits

For the last couple of years now, the helpless customers of National Savings have been asking that their monthly profits be transferred to their bank accounts, but to no avail.
It is difficult for the elderly, especially for the disabled or female customers, to come to National Savings Centres from far-flung areas to collect their monthly profit. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and should facilitate customers.
Ghazala Gul
Peshawar
