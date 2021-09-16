 
Thursday September 16, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Pilgrims for profits

Newspost

September 16, 2021

For the last couple of years now, the helpless customers of National Savings have been asking that their monthly profits be transferred to their bank accounts, but to no avail.

It is difficult for the elderly, especially for the disabled or female customers, to come to National Savings Centres from far-flung areas to collect their monthly profit. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and should facilitate customers.

Ghazala Gul

Peshawar

More From Newspost

  • Medical mess

    Like other sectors, the healthcare sector in Gilgit-Baltistan is facing acute shortage of funds along with other...

  • Dengue cases

    The total number of dengue cases has reached over 250 in Punjab. This alarming situation calls for the immediate...

  • Without heads

    This refers to the news report ‘FPSC advice ignored’ . The post of Inspector General Forests BPS 21 has been lying...

  • A hot planet

    While the earth’s temperature has risen in every decade since 1800, the last decade has been the hottest on the...

  • Cracks in the PDM

    Eleven political parties from the opposition zealously joined hands under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic...

  • Validate your life

    I am a retired professor and have been receiving pension since 2017. After every six months, I have to submit a life...

More From Latest