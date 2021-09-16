 
Thursday September 16, 2021
A hot planet

September 16, 2021

While the earth’s temperature has risen in every decade since 1800, the last decade has been the hottest on the planet. At present, scientific studies focus on utilising alternative energy sources to fulfil energy needs in a bid to avert the threat of an ever-increasing global temperature. The 1992 Kyoto Protocol and the 2015 Paris Agreement have proved hollow promises.

This threat to the earth may be avoided with efficient use of energy alternatives and renewable energy sources.

Zeenat Naz Tumrani

Khairpur

