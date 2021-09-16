Of half the world

Empowering women means encouraging them to be self-reliant and independent. It plays a crucial role in the development of the country, but has always remained a contested issue in Pakistani society. Women can play a greater role in the development of our nation. However, they face challenges such as female-feticide, domestic violence, early marriages, discrimination etc.
In the modern times where women are as qualified as men in all fields of education and work, the world cannot exist without women and they have the same rights as men over all aspects of society. Society and the legislators should make laws to protect and support women to enable them to make their own decisions.
Amreen Tahir
Turbat
