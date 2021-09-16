Stopping suicide

Between 2012 and 2016, the rate of suicide in Pakistan had increased from around three percent to over seven percent (more recent data claims that over 20 people commit suicide every day). One of the main causes of this increase in the last two years has been an increase in unemployment. The Covid-19 lockdowns may worsen the situation (the pandemic hit Pakistan in March 2020 – less than two years ago)

The incumbent government should reach out to those affected by the lockdown and the recent price hike so that people feel that they are not alone in times of distress.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi