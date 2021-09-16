Independent councillor elected from KCB joins PSP

Although the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) performed poorly in Sunday’s local government polls in the six cantonment boards of Karachi, the Mustafa Kamal-led party has succeeded in bringing one out of six elected independent councilors into the party’s ranks.
Independent councillor Haji Ayub Khan, who won the union council seat in the local government elections in the Karachi Cantonment Board (KCB), has announced he is joining the PSP. Addressing a gathering held on the occasion of Khan’s joining the party at the Pakistan House, Kamal asked the workers to start preparations for the upcoming local government in the rest of the city. “We will win the elections that will lead the nation to victory,” said Kamal. “Our role is in front of everyone. People have to come to our ideology to solve problems.”
