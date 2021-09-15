SC hints at constituting panel on fake degrees of lawyers

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Tuesday hinted at constituting a committee to examine fake degrees of lawyers and standard of law colleges.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by acting Chief Justice of Pakistan Umer Ata Bandial heard a case regarding fake degrees of lawyers. The court sought names of senior professional lawyers from the Bar Council to look into the issue of fake degrees.

During hearing, the acting CJP observed that the court took up the matter to improve educational standard of lawyers, however, he said that the judgment of the apex court was not implemented in letter and spirit

The acting chief justice observed that the Bar Council should review the matter. Aamir Ali Shah, counsel for the parties, told the court that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) may be constituted on fake degrees.

The acting CJP said that a committee may be constituted, adding that the Bar Council should give names in this regard. Later, the court adjourned the matter for two weeks.