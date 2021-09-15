SNGPL suspends supply to different sectors

LAHORE: For switchover to Liquefied Natural Gas Unit, gas supply has temporarily been suspended to different sector, says an official of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL).
It has been decided to temporarily suspend gas supply to different sectors owing to LNG Regasification Unit (FSRU) switchover from Tuesday night onwards. As per company's spokesperson, gas supply to CNG, cement and non-export general industry sectors will remain suspended due to relatively low availability of gas. The spokesperson said that the decision has been taken due to inevitable circumstances and the supply will be restored soon.
LAHORE: A man was found dead in the limits of Ghalib Market police on Tuesday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be...
SUKKUR: A man killed his daughter by an axe in district Naushahro Feroze on Tuesday over a domestic issue.Reports said...
SUKKUR: Two people were killed in a firing incident between two groups of Mugheri clan over a land dispute in district...
SUKKUR: Two men were electrocuted in district Umarkot on Tuesday due to an 11,000kv open wire lying on their...
SUKKUR: Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro, has signed memorandum of...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday directed the federal law officer to submit relevant report from ministry of...