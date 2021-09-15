SNGPL suspends supply to different sectors

LAHORE: For switchover to Liquefied Natural Gas Unit, gas supply has temporarily been suspended to different sector, says an official of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL).

It has been decided to temporarily suspend gas supply to different sectors owing to LNG Regasification Unit (FSRU) switchover from Tuesday night onwards. As per company's spokesperson, gas supply to CNG, cement and non-export general industry sectors will remain suspended due to relatively low availability of gas. The spokesperson said that the decision has been taken due to inevitable circumstances and the supply will be restored soon.