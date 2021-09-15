COAS stresses effective integration of arms, services

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday visited Pano Aqil where he was given a detailed briefing on operational preparedness of the desert formation training in field.

The COAS witnessed training of formation at Field Firing Ranges, Salehpat. The participating troops demonstrated integrated battle drills by various components as part of defensive battle in desert, including fire and manoeuvre.

Interacting with the troops, the COAS appreciated their combat readiness, training standards and high morale while training under such tough conditions. “Effective integration of various arms and services during training is imperative for a befitting response to adversary during war,” he emphasised.

General Bajwa also planted a sapling as part of Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan Campaign. He commended formation for this undertaking in unfavourable desert conditions aimed at preservation of environment and strengthening defence of the area.

Later, he visited the family of Sepoy Hizb Ullah Jatoi Shaheed in village Dattar Dino of Pano Aqil. Jatoi embraced shahadat on 5th of this month in an IED attack on the FC troops deployed in Quetta. The COAS inquired about well-being of the family and directed all concerned to ensure welfare of the families of Shuhada.