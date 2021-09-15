PAL participates in inaugural ceremony of LNBR

Islamabad : ‘Literary Network of Belt and Road (LNBR) will definitely lay down the basis of many positive developments of the world to come in the next 100 years in the field of literature.’
This was stated by Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman Dr. Yousuf Khushk during the inaugural ceremony of LNBR through Zoom.
On this historical event through a video message, he congratulated the President of Peoples Republic of China Xi Jinping & the President of China Writers Association (CWA) Tie Ning the founder of the idea of LNBR.
