Disabled man shot dead in his wheelchair

A disabled man was gunned down and two other people were wounded in different incidents of firing in Karachi on Tuesday, according to police officials.
The Manghopir police said that after receiving information of a firing incident in their jurisdiction, officials reached the crime scene and took the casualty to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Police said the victim was identified as 40-year-old Syed Rasool, son of Ghulam Rasool, adding that the man was disabled and he was sitting in his wheelchair when he was shot once in the head. Officials said that the motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.
Separately, 18-year-old Shahzad, son of Ali Gul, was shot and injured during a clash that took place in the Mehran Town area of the Korangi neighbourhood. He was taken to the JPMC. Meanwhile, 25-year-old Abdul Aziz, son of Abdul Majid, was shot and injured after he tried to resist a mugging bid in North Nazimabad.
