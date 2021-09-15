Perniya youngest to win seniors women’s singles title

KARACHI: Perniya Khan of WAPDA became the youngest player to have won the seniors women’s singles title when she defeated Mehmooda Haider of WAPDA in the final of the 56th National Table Tennis Championship which concluded in Quetta on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old Perniya of Lahore did a fine job to oust Mehmooda 4-2 with the scores being 8-11, 11-5, 11-8, 8-11, 14-12, 11-8.

Perniya is also the reigning national junior champion.

Shah Khan of WAPDA breezed past former champion and Pakistan’s most experienced player Asim Qureshi, also of WAPDA, in straight sets in the men’s singles final to achieve his first-ever national title.