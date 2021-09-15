Gold rates up Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs400 per tola on Tuesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs112,700 per tola. Similarly, the 10-gram gold price increased by Rs342 to Rs96,622.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $2 to $1,787 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,430 per tola, while price of its 10-gram unit was steady at Rs1,226.

Local jewelers said the gold in the local market was Rs3,000 per tola cheaper than Dubai market.