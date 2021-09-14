Over 34kg drugs seized, 48 arrested

MARDAN: Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) recovered more than 34 kilograms of charas and arrested 48 accused during raids in the district on Monday.

The NET teams conducted raids in limits of City, Saddar, Par Hoti, Garhi Kapura, Saroshah, Jabbar, Lundkhwar, Rustam and Sheikh Maltoon police stations, said a spokesman for the Mardan police.

During the actions, 34.6kg charas, 2.6kg ice (methamphetamine), 2.20kg heroin and several litres of liquor were seized.The cops arrested 48 alleged drug smugglers and registered 43 cases.

Meanwhile, the district police started a campaign to settle enmities and discourage drug abuse.In this respect, a public forum was held in Saroshah area where police officials met local elders and sought their cooperation to end enmities among local families and eradicate the drugs abuse.Assistant Superintendent of Police Muhammad Qais and other officials asked the locals to blow the whistle on drug smugglers so that police could take actions against them.