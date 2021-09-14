 
Tuesday September 14, 2021
Malaysian PM

World

AFP
September 14, 2021

Kuala Lumpur, Se: Malaysia’s new government signed an agreement to cooperate with the opposition on Monday in exchange for a promise of reforms, a bid to bring stability after intense political turbulence. Less than a month after taking office following the collapse of his predecessor’s short-lived government, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has extended an olive branch to his rivals.

