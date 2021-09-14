Malaysian PM

Kuala Lumpur, Se: Malaysia’s new government signed an agreement to cooperate with the opposition on Monday in exchange for a promise of reforms, a bid to bring stability after intense political turbulence. Less than a month after taking office following the collapse of his predecessor’s short-lived government, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has extended an olive branch to his rivals.
OUAGADOUGOU: Burkina Faso authorities rescued 374 children between January and March from being trafficked to...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: A Palestinian man allegedly stabbed two Israelis in al-Quds before being shot by a border police...
BEIJING: Nineteen Chinese miners who became trapped underground when a coal mine collapsed last month were found dead...
MIAMI: Tropical Storm Nicholas, which is barreling towards Texas, could strengthen into a hurricane before dousing the...
London: Andrew Neil, the driving force behind Britain’s first news channel to launch in more than 20 years, said on...
WASHINGTON: One by one, Seditra Brown lost her three sons to gun violence in Washington: first Paris in 2018, then...