SSWMB’s clean-up drive starts in District Central tomorrow

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) has decided to kick off a clean-up campaign in the Central district of Karachi on Wednesday, September 15 (tomorrow).

On the directives of SSWMB Managing Director Zubair Channa, the clean-up drive will be conducted in the district’s Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Buffer Zone, Gulberg, New Karachi, North Karachi and North Nazimabad neighbourhoods and their adjoining areas.

According to a statement issued by the waste management board, a meeting has decided to hold a special clean-up drive in the district on the request of the administration of the Central District Municipal Corporation (DMC).

The meeting has decided that until the Spanish company does not take complete control of garbage management in the district, the waste management board and the Central DMC administration will clean the backlog of garbage in coordination, along with the work to dispose of the fresh garbage being produced.

The meeting also decided that the narrow streets in various areas of the district, which are known as ‘Gandi Gali’ (dirty alley) will also be cleaned during the campaign. For this purpose every zone will be provided separate tractors, shovels, tractor trolleys, wheel loaders, small dumpers, tractor blades and bobcat machines, and all the zones will be cleared of garbage.

Channa has directed the board’s officials to make sure that all the garbage collection points in the district are cleaned. Apart from the clean-up drive, the board will carry out a campaign to educate the people of the district regarding the disposal of garbage at the designated points.

Residents and shopkeepers will be taught how to properly dispose of garbage in separate bags. Channa appealed to the locals to show some responsibility and dispose of garbage at the SSWMB’s designated points after collecting it in bags. He requested them not to throw garbage in open areas or inside nullahs.

The statement also mentioned that a framework for the Spanish company’s operation in the district is already being devised, with the SSWMB and the company working on it at good pace and reaching near completion.