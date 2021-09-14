Man killed, three injured in firing incident

SUKKUR: Some unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at a car in Sukkur in which one of the passengers was killed.

Reports said some unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at a car near Hira Hospital in Sukkur, in which a passenger, identified as Nazim Jaghirani, was killed, while three others were injured. They said the killers managed to escape from the spot without any resistance of the deployed police. Meanwhile, the police said the incident was a result of enmity and suspected that the Jatoi clan could be behind the attack.